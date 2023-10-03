A Conference USA matchup features the New Mexico State Aggies (2-3) hosting the FIU Panthers (3-2) on Wednesday night. The Aggies have been inconsistent to start the campaign, alternating wins and losses through five weeks. On Sept. 23, Hawaii beat New Mexico State 20-17. FIU had its three-game win streak halted in Week 4. The Panthers were blown out 38-6 by Liberty.

Kickoff from Aggie Memorial Stadium in New Mexico is set for 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Aggies are 6-point favorites in the SportsLine consensus FIU vs. New Mexico State odds, while the over/under for total points is 50.

FIU vs. New Mexico State spread: Aggies -6

FIU vs. New Mexico State over/under: 50 points

FIU vs. New Mexico State money line: Aggies -225, Panthers +186

NMSU: 3-2 ATS this season in all games

FIU: 3-1 ATS this season as an underdog

Why New Mexico State can cover

The Aggies brings an effective offensive attack to this matchup. Through five weeks, they are ranked third in the Conference USA in scoring (29.8) and passing (234.4) and second in total offense (436.2). Junior quarterback Diego Pavia is an accurate passer with impressive arm strength to push the ball downfield. Pavia is completing 64% of his passes for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The New Mexico native has tossed at least two passing scores in four of his five starts this season. In Week 4 against New Mexico, Pavia was 9 of 14 for 203 yards and two passing touchdowns. Additionally, he's the team's rushing leader with 268 yards on 50 carries.

Why FIU can cover

Freshman quarterback Keyone Jenkins is the signal caller for the Panthers offense. Jenkins has stepped in and has immediately been an impactful player. The Florida native has thrown for 1,000 yards with five passing touchdowns. He's recorded at least 250 passing yards in three outings in 2023. On Sept. 16 versus UConn, Jenkins had 284 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Junior receiver Kris Mitchell is the go-to option in the passing game and is off to a superb start. Mitchell is leading the conference in receiving yards (459), receiving yards per game (91.8) and touchdowns (4). The Florida native has reeled in 70-plus receiving yards in four straight outings. In Week 2 versus Maine, Mitchell had a season-high nine receptions with 201 yards and two touchdowns.

