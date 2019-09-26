New Mexico State vs. Fresno State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch New Mexico State vs. Fresno State football game
Who's Playing
New Mexico State (home) vs. Fresno State (away)
Current Records: New Mexico State 0-4-0; Fresno State 1-2-0
What to Know
New Mexico State is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's matchup. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Fresno State at 8 p.m. ET. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 982 yards last week.
It was all tied up at halftime, but New Mexico State was not quite New Mexico's equal in the second half when they met last week. It was close but no cigar for the Aggies as they fell 55-52 to New Mexico. New Mexico State got a solid performance out of QB Josh Adkins, who punched in three rushing TDs and accumulated 335 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Adkins this season.
Meanwhile, Fresno State ran circles around Sacramento State, and the extra yardage (475 yards vs. 222 yards) paid off. Fresno State was able to grind out a solid victory over Sacramento State, winning 34-20. That's another feather in the cap for the Bulldogs, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
Fresno State's victory lifted them to 1-2 while New Mexico State's defeat dropped them down to 0-4. We'll find out if the Bulldogs can add another positive mark to their record or if the Aggies can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Fresno State's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico
- TV: Flo Football
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Aggies.
Over/Under: 63
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
California vs. Arizona State odds, picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Cal football.
-
College ref shot by cannon during game
He was rushed to the hospital and is facing non-life threatening injuries
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Virginia Tech and Duke football.
-
Penn State vs. Maryland odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Maryland vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Wisconsin football.
-
Air Force vs. San Jose State odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's San Jose State vs. Air Force game 10,000...