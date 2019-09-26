New Mexico State vs. Fresno State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New Mexico State (home) vs. Fresno State (away)

Current Records: New Mexico State 0-4-0; Fresno State 1-2-0

What to Know

New Mexico State is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's matchup. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Fresno State at 8 p.m. ET. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 982 yards last week.

It was all tied up at halftime, but New Mexico State was not quite New Mexico's equal in the second half when they met last week. It was close but no cigar for the Aggies as they fell 55-52 to New Mexico. New Mexico State got a solid performance out of QB Josh Adkins, who punched in three rushing TDs and accumulated 335 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Adkins this season.

Meanwhile, Fresno State ran circles around Sacramento State, and the extra yardage (475 yards vs. 222 yards) paid off. Fresno State was able to grind out a solid victory over Sacramento State, winning 34-20. That's another feather in the cap for the Bulldogs, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

Fresno State's victory lifted them to 1-2 while New Mexico State's defeat dropped them down to 0-4. We'll find out if the Bulldogs can add another positive mark to their record or if the Aggies can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Fresno State's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Aggies.

Over/Under: 63

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.