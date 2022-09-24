Who's Playing

Hawaii @ New Mexico State

Current Records: Hawaii 1-3; New Mexico State 0-4

What to Know

The New Mexico State Aggies will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium. New Mexico State lost both of their matches to Hawaii last season on scores of 21-41 and 34-48, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The Aggies played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 66-7 blowout to the Wisconsin Badgers last week. New Mexico State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35 to nothing. Their only offensive touchdown came from RB Ahmonte Watkins.

Meanwhile, Hawaii netted a 24-14 victory over the Duquesne Dukes last week.

New Mexico State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-3 ATS, to cover the spread.

Hawaii's win lifted them to 1-3 while New Mexico State's loss dropped them down to 0-4. We'll see if the Rainbow Warriors can repeat their recent success or if the Aggies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Hawaii have won both of the games they've played against New Mexico State in the last eight years.