Who's Playing

Lamar @ New Mexico State

Current Records: Lamar 1-8; New Mexico State 3-5

What to Know

The New Mexico State Aggies have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on the Lamar Cardinals at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium. New Mexico State will be strutting in after a victory while Lamar will be stumbling in from a loss.

After constant struggles on the road, the Aggies have finally found some success away from home. They walked away with a 23-13 win over the Massachusetts Minutemen two weeks ago. New Mexico State QB Diego Pavia did work as he passed for two TDs and 194 yards on 12 attempts in addition to picking up 56 yards on the ground.

Special teams collected 11 points for New Mexico State. K Ethan Albertson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Lamar ended up a good deal behind the Southeastern Louisiana Lions when they played last week, losing 47-31.

Lamar's defeat took them down to 1-8 while New Mexico State's win pulled them up to 3-5. Allowing an average of 37.78 points per game, Lamar hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.