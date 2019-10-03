New Mexico State vs. Liberty: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch New Mexico State vs. Liberty football game
Who's Playing
New Mexico State (home) vs. Liberty (away)
Current Records: New Mexico State 0-5-0; Liberty 3-2-0
What to Know
New Mexico State is hoping to patch up the holes a defense that has allowed an average of 47.2 goals per game. An FBS Independents battle is on tap between New Mexico State and Liberty at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Aggies winning the first 49-41 at home and Liberty taking the second 28-21.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but New Mexico State had to settle for a 30-17 defeat against Fresno State last week. QB Josh Adkins had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 4.57 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Liberty and New Mexico, but the 72-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Liberty took their contest against New Mexico 17-10. The victory was familiar territory for the Flames, who now have three in a row.
Liberty's win lifted them to 3-2 while New Mexico State's loss dropped them down to 0-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Aggies are stumbling into the game with the third most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 9 on the season. But the Flames enter the contest having picked the ball six times, good for eighth in the the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico
- TV: Flo Football
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Flames are a 4.5-point favorite against the Aggies.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
New Mexico State and Liberty both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Liberty 28 vs. New Mexico State 21
- Oct 06, 2018 - New Mexico State 49 vs. Liberty 41
-
