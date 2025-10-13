Week 8 of the 2025 college football season is set to deliver nonstop action on CBS Sports Network, with five games across five days showcasing high-stakes matchups from Conference USA to the Mountain West.

The week kicks off Tuesday in Lynchburg, Virginia, where New Mexico State takes on Liberty as the Flames aim to build on last week's first FBS win of the season. The mid-week action continues Wednesday night when UTEP hosts Sam Houston in a showdown between teams searching for consistency.

Friday brings a Mountain West clash as San Jose State visits Utah State, with the Spartans hoping to exploit a vulnerable Aggies secondary. Saturday features a doubleheader, starting with Central Michigan at Bowling Green in a pivotal MAC matchup, followed by Wyoming traveling to Colorado Springs to face Air Force in another key Mountain West duel.

CBS Sports Network will carry all five games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 8 unfolds.

New Mexico State vs. Liberty

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 14 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty (2-4) aims to build on last week's momentum after snapping a four-game losing streak and earning its first FBS win of the season. The Flames play host to New Mexico State (3-2), looking to secure back-to-back C-USA wins for the first time under second-year coach Tony Sanchez. Aggies quarterback Logan Fife scored twice in last Thursday's win against Sam Houston in his most efficient outing of the season. A healthy Ethan Vasko helped stabilize the Liberty offense despite scoring just 19 points -- its lowest in a win since September 2019.

UTEP vs. Sam Houston

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 15 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Shell Energy Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Both UTEP (1-5) and Sam Houston (0-6) enter Week 8 reeling from slow starts to the 2025 season. The Miners' offense has struggled to find consistency, totaling just 30 points and 258 yards passing in the past two games. Neither quarterback -- whether it's Skyler Locklear or former five-star prospect Malachi Nelson -- has been able to provide a steady spark through the air. The Bearkats came painfully close to picking up their first win in Week 7 before a 52-yard walk-off field goal against Jacksonville State ended those hopes.

San Jose State vs. Utah State

Date: Friday, Oct. 17 | Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverick Stadium -- Logan, Utah

San Jose State (2-4) could really open up its passing attack on the road against Utah State (3-3) on Friday night. Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero set the program's single-game touchdown record with four scores in a Week 7 loss to Wyoming, but he'll face a much more vulnerable Aggies secondary this week. Utah State ranks second-worst in the Mountain West this season, allowing 14 passing touchdowns in six games.

Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green

Date: Saturday, Oct. 18 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

After rallying from a three-touchdown deficit in Week 7, Bowling Green (3-3) looks to build momentum when it hosts Central Michigan (3-3) on Saturday afternoon. Both teams are tied in the middle of the MAC standings, trying to catch up to Western Michigan at the top. The Chippewas were unable to complete a comeback of their own at Akron, but they found something to build on with freshman running back Brock Townsend hitting 108 yards on just eight carries in the loss.

Wyoming vs. Air Force

Date: Saturday, Oct. 18 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Falcon Stadium -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Air Force (1-5) can't seem to catch a break, dropping back-to-back games by a field goal. They'll look to end a five-game losing streak when they host Wyoming (3-3) Saturday afternoon. The Falcons missed a 40-yard field goal as time expired in a defeat at UNLV in Week 7. Despite scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter, it wasn't enough to secure the win. Meanwhile, the Cowboys found success of their own, holding off San Jose State to snap a three-game skid and get back in pursuit of the Mountain West leaders.