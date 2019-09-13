New Mexico State vs. San Diego State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch New Mexico State vs. San Diego State football game
Who's Playing
New Mexico State (home) vs. San Diego State (away)
Current Records: New Mexico State 0-2-0; San Diego State 2-0-0
What to Know
San Diego State will take on New Mexico State at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, San Diego State has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
The Aztecs were able to grind out a solid win over UCLA last week, winning 23-14. Kobe Smith and Ryan Agnew were among the main playmakers for San Diego State as the former caught 7 passes for 131 yards and 1 touchdown and the latter passed for 293 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, New Mexico State took a serious blow against Alabama, falling 10-62. This makes it the second defeat in a row for New Mexico State.
San Diego State's victory lifted them to 2-0 while New Mexico State's loss dropped them down to 0-2. New Mexico State is second worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 15 on the season. But the Aztecs are stumbling into the contest with the sixth fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 2 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 16 point favorite against the Aggies.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Manziel uniform stolen from Texas A&M
The alleged Manziel jersey thief has been identified by police
-
Week 3: Clemson's test at Syracuse
Breaking down the top storylines ahead of the third week of the 2019 college football season
-
Winless teams likely to go bowling
Nobody wants to start 0-2, but it doesn't mean the season is over when it happens
-
Washington State vs. Houston odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Houston vs. Washington State game 10,000...
-
Boston College vs. Kansas picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Kansas vs. Boston College game 10,000...
-
UNC vs. Wake Forest odds, sims, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of UNC football and just locked in his picks for Friday.