Who's Playing

San Jose State @ New Mexico State

Current Records: San Jose State 4-2; New Mexico State 2-5

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Aggie Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. They have a defense that allows only 14.5 points per game, so the New Mexico State Aggies' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The point spread favored SJSU last week, but luck did not. They took a 17-10 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fresno State Bulldogs. QB Chevan Cordeiro had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 48.89%.

Their defensive unit accumulated six sacks. The heavy lifting was done by DL Soane Toia and DL Lando Grey, who each racked up one sacks.

Meanwhile, the Aggies beat the New Mexico Lobos 21-9 last week. New Mexico State QB Gavin Frakes was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 119 yards on 17 attempts. Frakes hadn't helped his team much against the FIU Panthers three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

This next contest looks promising for SJSU, who are favored by a full 21.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

SJSU is now 4-2 while New Mexico State sits at 2-5. New Mexico State is 0-1 after wins this year, and the Spartans are 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Jose State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.