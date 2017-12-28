New Mexico State vs. Utah State, Arizona Bowl: Prediction, live stream, watch online

It's a reunion 57 years in the making. All right, maybe that's overstating things considering New Mexico State and Utah State have played 37 times in their history -- including 27 times since 1985 --, but it is a reunion of sorts. The Arizona Bowl will be the first time New Mexico State has appeared in a bowl game since the 1960 Sun Bowl. Its opponent in that Sun Bowl? Yep, it was Utah State. That was the first meeting between these teams, with New Mexico State winning 20-13, but Utah State has dominated the series since, winning 30 of the next 36.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Dec. 29 | Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Storylines

New Mexico State: The obvious story here is that New Mexico State is in a bowl game at all. It's the first time this has happened since 1960, and New Mexico State got here by the skin of its teeth. After starting the season 2-4, the Aggies won four of their final six, including their last two games of the season against Idaho and South Alabama to become bowl eligible. A win in the Arizona Bowl would leave New Mexico State at 7-6 on the year, giving it its first winning season since 2002. The Aggies got here in large part due to a passing offense that ranked fourth in the nation with 352.6 yards per game. Quarterback Tyler Rogers has thrown for 3,825 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Utah State: While going bowling might be a rarity for New Mexico State, it's becoming a regularity for Utah State. Even if the Aggies have only been to 13 bowl games in their history, the Arizona Bowl is the sixth time in the last seven seasons the team has gone bowling. Matt Wells' team is led by its defense, particularly All-American corner Jalen Davis, who has intercepted five passes this season and made the most of them by returning three for touchdowns.

Prediction



No matter what happens, the Aggies are going to cover. The only question is which uniforms will those Aggies be wearing, and while I'd like to think there isn't some bit of sentimentality in my pick -- New Mexico State is just the better story in this game -- I have legitimate reasons for the pick. I don't know if New Mexico State wins this game, but its offense is potent enough to keep it within reach against a Utah State team that isn't as explosive. Pick: New Mexico State +4.5

So what side do you need to be all over in the Arizona Bowl? Visit SportsLine now to get a strong pick for Utah State vs. New Mexico State from an advanced computer model that went a red-hot 8-1 on Championship Week.