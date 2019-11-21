New Mexico State vs. UTEP: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New Mexico State (home) vs. UTEP (away)

Current Records: New Mexico State 1-9; UTEP 1-9

What to Know

The UTEP Miners need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35.7 points per matchup. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the New Mexico State Aggies at 4 p.m. ET at Aggie Memorial Stadium. UTEP staggers in eager to bring about an end to their nine-game losing streak.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Miners last week, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 37-10 defeat to the UAB Blazers. UTEP was down 30-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals last week, winning 41-28.

New Mexico State's win lifted them to 1-9 while UTEP's loss dropped them down to 1-9. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico State is second worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 259.4 on average. UTEP has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 10th most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 25 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Miners.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

New Mexico State and UTEP both have two wins in their last four games.