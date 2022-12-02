Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ New Mexico State

Current Records: Valparaiso 5-6; New Mexico State 5-6

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will head out on the road to face off against the New Mexico State Aggies at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium. New Mexico State will be strutting in after a win while the Beacons will be stumbling in from a loss.

The point spread favored Valpo two weeks ago, but luck did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 24 to nothing punch to the gut against the Drake Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the Aggies took their matchup on the road this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 49-14 victory over the Liberty Flames. With New Mexico State ahead 28-7 at the half, the game was all but over already. QB Diego Pavia was a one-man wrecking crew for New Mexico State, passing for three TDs and 214 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 125 yards. This was the first time Pavia has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Pavia's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Valparaiso's defeat took them down to 5-6 while New Mexico State's victory pulled them up to 5-6. A win for Valpo would reverse both their bad luck and New Mexico State's good luck. We'll see if the Beacons manage to pull off that tough task or if the Aggies keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.