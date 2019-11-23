New Mexico vs. Air Force: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch New Mexico vs. Air Force football game
Who's Playing
New Mexico (home) vs. Air Force (away)
Current Records: New Mexico 2-8; Air Force 8-2
What to Know
The Air Force Falcons will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the New Mexico Lobos at 2 p.m. ET at Dreamstyle Stadium. The Falcons are cruising in on a five-game winning streak while New Mexico is stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.
The Falcons didn't have too much trouble with the Colorado State Rams last week as they won 38-21. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for New Mexico, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 42-9 defeat to the Boise State Broncos. QB Tevaka Tuioti had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball twice with only 175 yards passing.
Air Force's victory lifted them to 8-2 while New Mexico's loss dropped them down to 2-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lobos are stumbling into the matchup with the most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 335.8 on average. But the Falcons are fourth worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 110.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.60
Odds
The Falcons are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Lobos.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Falcons, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 21.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
New Mexico have won three out of their last four games against Air Force.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Air Force 42 vs. New Mexico 24
- Sep 30, 2017 - New Mexico 56 vs. Air Force 38
- Oct 15, 2016 - New Mexico 45 vs. Air Force 40
- Nov 28, 2015 - New Mexico 47 vs. Air Force 35
-
