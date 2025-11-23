Week 13 of college football on CBS Sports Network features a lineup of games with major implications for conference standings and postseason positioning. From midweek MACtion to Mountain West showdowns, several programs are fighting to keep their seasons alive and stake their claims in title races.

Action kicks off Tuesday night UMass travels to take on reigning MAC champion Ohio. The Saturday quadruple-header begins at West Point, where bowl eligibility is on the line for Army as it hosts Tulsa. The Black Knights have won four of their last five games, including consecutive victories, and are aiming for back-to-back postseason appearances under Jeff Monken.

In Conference USA, Jacksonville State is on the verge of clinching a spot in the league title game as the defending champion. But the Gamecocks face a tough road trip to FIU. Then, the Mountain West title race heats up Saturday night with two critical matchups. New Mexico, guided by first-year coach Jason Eck, travels to Air Force needing a win to stay alive in a five-way tie for second place. The Lobos have won four straight -- their longest streak since 2016.

Later, Fresno State hosts Utah State with the Bulldogs looking to remain in contention for their first conference title since 2022.

CBS Sports Network will carry all five games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 13 unfolds.

All times Eastern

New Mexico vs. Air Force

Date: Saturday, Nov. 22 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Falcon Stadium -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: New Mexico -1.5

New Mexico (7-3) and first-year coach Jason Eck are chasing a spot in the Mountain West title game, needing a win at Air Force (3-7) Saturday night to stay alive in a five-way tie for second. The Lobos are riding a four-game winning streak -- their longest since 2016 -- but Air Force has won 10 straight at home against New Mexico, a streak dating back to 2000.

Utah State vs. Fresno State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 22 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Fresno State -2.5

Fresno State (7-3) is also trying to keep pace in the Mountain West race when it hosts Utah State (5-5) Saturday. The Aggies are aiming for one more win to secure bowl eligibility under first-year coach Bronco Mendenhall, while the Bulldogs hope to stay in contention for their first conference title since 2022.