New Mexico vs. Hawaii live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

New Mexico (home) vs. Hawaii (away)

Current Records: New Mexico 2-5-0; Hawaii 4-3-0

What to Know

Hawaii is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36 points per game before their next contest. Hawaii and New Mexico will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors suffered a grim 56-26 defeat to Air Force last week. QB Cole McDonald put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 404 yards and three TDs on 52 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was McDonald's 59-yard TD bomb to WR Melquise Stovall in the second quarter. McDonald has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for New Mexico, and their game last week only extended their streak of losses to four. They came up short against Wyoming, falling 23-10. New Mexico has not found any success against Wyoming since Nov. 26 of 2016, this defeat making it three in a row.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Hawaii rank third in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 359 on average. Less enviably, the Lobos are stumbling into the matchup with the most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 348 on average. So the New Mexico squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rainbow Warriors are a big 10-point favorite against the Lobos.

Over/Under: 70