Maine @ New Mexico

Last Season Records: New Mexico 3-9; Maine 6-5

The New Mexico Lobos will play against a Division II opponent, the Maine Black Bears, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at University Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, the Lobos have set their aspirations higher this season.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV: Mountain West Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.