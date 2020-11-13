Who's Playing

Nevada @ New Mexico

Current Records: Nevada 3-0; New Mexico 0-2

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the New Mexico Lobos are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Wolf Pack are coming into the contest with an unblemished 3-0 record.

When you finish with 332 more yards than your opponent like Nevada did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup against the Utah State Aggies by a conclusive 34-9 score. That looming 25-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Nevada yet this year. Among those leading the charge for them was WR Romeo Doubs, who caught seven passes for three TDs and 137 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Doubs' 54-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, New Mexico was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 39-33 to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Nevada is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Nevada is now a perfect 3-0 while the Lobos sit at 0-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Wolf Pack come into the game boasting the sixth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at two. But New Mexico is even better: they enter the game with only one rushing touchdown allowed, good for second best in the nation. Looks like the running backs might have a tough go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Nevada have won two out of their last three games against New Mexico.