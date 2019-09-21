New Mexico vs. New Mexico State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New Mexico (home) vs. New Mexico State (away)

Current Records: New Mexico 1-1-0; New Mexico State 0-3-0

What to Know

New Mexico will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against New Mexico State at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

A win for New Mexico just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 66-14 blowout to Notre Dame. RB Bryson Carroll put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 69 yards and one touchdown on six carries.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for New Mexico State, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 31-10 defeat to San Diego State. New Mexico State's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Lobos are stumbling into the game with the most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 574.50 on average. The Aggies have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: AT&T Sportsnet

AT&T Sportsnet Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.23

Odds

The Lobos are a solid 4-point favorite against the Aggies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 70

Series History

New Mexico and New Mexico State both have two wins in their last four games.