The New Mexico Lobos (3-6) and the San Diego State Aztecs (3-5) collide in a Mountain West showdown on Friday night. These two teams roll into this bout on losing streaks. New Mexico fell to Wyoming, 49-45, on Nov. 2. This was the Lobos' second straight loss. Meanwhile, the Aztecs are coming off a 56-24 loss to Boise State in Week 10. The Aztecs have gone 2-1 in Mountain West play this season, while New Mexico is 2-3 in conference action.

Kickoff from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif., is at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Aztecs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest New Mexico vs. San Diego State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 66.5.

Here are the college football betting lines and trends for New Mexico vs. San Diego State:

New Mexico vs. San Diego State spread: Aztecs -2.5

New Mexico vs. San Diego State over/under: 66.5 points

New Mexico vs. San Diego State money line: Aztecs -138, Lobos +115

UNM: New Mexico has hit the money line in three of its last seven away games

SDSU: San Diego State has covered the spread in seven of its last 11 games

Why New Mexico can cover

New Mexico enters this contest with one of the best offenses in the Mountain West. The Lobos are third in the conference in scoring offense (34.8) and rushing offense (230.9) while ranking fourth in passing offense (249.2). They've scored at least 30 points in six games this season, including three games with 50-plus points. Sophomore quarterback Devon Dampier is a dual threat under center.

Dampier can push the ball downfield while being an effective ball carrier in open space. The Arizona native is first in the Mountain West in passing yards (2,243) and fifth in rushing yards (745). He's also logged 23 total touchdowns this season. In his last outing, Dampier threw for 164 yards, rushed for a season-high 207 yards, and had three rushing scores.

Why San Diego State can cover

The Aztecs offense starts with senior running back Marquez Cooper. He is an agile and shifty ball carrier. Cooper ranks second in the Mountain West in rushing yards (842) and rushing yards per game (105.3). The Maryland native also has nine rushing touchdowns and averages 4.6 yards per carry. He has three games with 100-plus rushing yards.

Freshman quarterback Danny O'Neil gives San Diego State a capable decision-maker. O'Neil has good arm strength and will take some shots downfield. The Indiana native has thrown for 1,395 yards and eight passing touchdowns. He's thrown for at least 200 yards in four outings this season.

How to make New Mexico vs. San Diego State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 58 combined points.

So who wins New Mexico vs. San Diego, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.