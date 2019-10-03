New Mexico vs. San Jose State odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 52-34 roll

A pair of Mountain West foes are looking to bounce back from difficult losses when New Mexico visits San Jose State on Friday night. The Lobos are coming off a 17-10 loss to Liberty in which they piled up yardage but couldn't score, while San Jose State was rolled by Air Force running game in a 41-24 loss. The teams have met only twice as conference foes and the road team lost both times. The Spartans lead the overall series 12-5-1, and kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET at CEFCU Stadium. San Jose State is a 6.5-point favorite, and the over-under for total points scored is 66.5. Before you make any New Mexico vs. San Jose State picks, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows San Jose State's offense, led by quarterback Josh Love, is putting up 402.8 yards per game while averaging 26.5 points. Love has thrown for 1,013 yards and five touchdowns for a 129.4 rating. He has plenty of options to throw to, including top receivers Tre Walker (18 catches for 230 yards), Bailey Gaither (13-168) and Isaiah Hamilton (13-155).

The Spartans' defense has been opportunistic. They're tied for fourth in the nation with seven interceptions, led by safety Bobby Brown with three and cornerback Nehemiah Shelton with two. Linebacker Ethan Aguayo has been a disruptive force, posting 50 tackles, a sack and an interception, while Jesse Osuna has 26 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. The Spartans are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven conference games, while the Lobos are just 1-6.

But just because the Spartans have been playing well on both sides of the ball doesn't mean they will cover the San Jose State vs. New Mexico spread on Friday.

New Mexico racked up 362 yards last week, but could not find the end zone. Still, the Lobos average 29.5 points per game with Tevaka Tuioti calling the shots. The sophomore quarterback has 626 passing yards and can make plays with his legs, rushing for 121 yards, including a run of 33 yards last week. The offense has a 1-2 punch at running back, with Ahmari Davis and Bryson Carroll both averaging more than five yards per carry. Davis has 361 yards on 71 carries, while Carroll has 168 yards on 28 totes. They combined for 160 yards in last week's loss.

Linebacker Alex Hart and Dylan Horton are the heart of the defense as the top two tacklers, and each has 1.5 sacks and a pass defended. Safety Jerrick Reed has 20 tackles and has returned an interception for a touchdown.

