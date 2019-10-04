New Mexico vs. San Jose State odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven model on 52-34 roll

San Jose State is looking to rebound after being run over by Air Force last week, and the Spartans face a defense that could help cure their ills when they host the New Mexico Lobos on Friday night. San Jose State allowed 382 rushing yards and lost 41-24 last week, but the Spartans have plenty of weapons to take advantage of a porous Lobos pass defense. The Lobos lost 17-10 to Liberty to fall to 2-2. Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET at CEFCU Stadium. San Jose State is a 6.5-point favorite, down from an open of seven, and the over-under for total points scored is 67.5. Before you consider any New Mexico vs. San Jose State picks, you need to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Spartans should be able to take advantage of a New Mexico defense that is second-to-last in the nation overall, allowing 379.5 passing yards and 42.5 points per game. Quarterback Josh Love, who has 1,013 passing yards, should have time to find open receivers, as New Mexico has just four sacks this season. San Jose State has plenty of options at receiver, with four pass-catchers averaging more than 12 yards per grab, led by Tre Walker's 18 catches for 230 yards. Love also has a pair of strong tight ends in Billy Humphries (7-78) and Derrick Deese (8-75-2).

The Spartans' defense is tied for fourth in the nation with seven interceptions, three by safety Bobby Brown, and the linebacking corps is led by standout Ethan Aguayo, who has 58 tackles, a sack and a pass defended. The defense was allowing 165.6 yards rushing per game before being gashed by Air Force, and the Lobos are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games following a loss.

But just because the Spartans have been playing well on both sides of the ball doesn't mean they will cover the San Jose State vs. New Mexico spread on Friday.

New Mexico racked up 362 yards last week, but could not find the end zone. Still, the Lobos average 29.5 points per game with Tevaka Tuioti calling the shots. The sophomore quarterback has 626 passing yards and can make plays with his legs, rushing for 121 yards, including a run of 33 yards last week. The offense has a 1-2 punch at running back, with Ahmari Davis and Bryson Carroll both averaging more than five yards per carry. Davis has 361 yards on 71 carries, while Carroll has 168 yards on 28 totes. They combined for 160 yards in last week's loss.

Linebacker Alex Hart and Dylan Horton are the heart of the defense as the top two tacklers, and each has 1.5 sacks and a pass defended. Safety Jerrick Reed has 20 tackles and has returned an interception for a touchdown.

So who wins San Jose State vs. New Mexico? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations?