New Mexico vs. Utah State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch New Mexico vs. Utah State football game
Who's Playing
New Mexico (home) vs. Utah State (away)
Current Records: New Mexico 2-9; Utah State 6-5
What to Know
The New Mexico Lobos need to shore up a defense that is allowing 37.09 points per matchup. New Mexico and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium. New Mexico staggers in eager to bring about an end to their eight-game losing streak.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Lobos on Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 44-22 walloping at the Air Force Falcons' hands. New Mexico's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Trae Hall, who picked up 33 yards on the ground on four carries and threw two passing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 56-21, which was the final score in Utah State's tilt against the Boise State Broncos. QB Jordan Love had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Lobos are stumbling into the contest with the 17th most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 13 on the season. Utah State have had an even harder time: they are fifth worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 16 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aggies are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Lobos.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
New Mexico and Utah State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Utah State 61 vs. New Mexico 19
- Nov 04, 2017 - Utah State 24 vs. New Mexico 10
- Nov 12, 2016 - New Mexico 24 vs. Utah State 21
- Nov 07, 2015 - New Mexico 14 vs. Utah State 13
-
