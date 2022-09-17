Who's Playing

UTEP @ New Mexico

Current Records: UTEP 1-2; New Mexico 1-1

What to Know

The UTEP Miners will face off against the New Mexico Lobos on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Stadium. UTEP will be hoping to build upon the 20-13 win they picked up against the Lobos when they previously played in September of last year.

The Miners were able to grind out a solid win over the New Mexico State Aggies last week, winning 20-13. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. UTEP can attribute much of their success to RB Ronald Awatt, who rushed for one TD and 115 yards on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, New Mexico lost to the Boise State Broncos at home by a decisive 31-14 margin. QB Miles Kendrick had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 98 yards on 28 attempts.

This next contest is expected to be close, with UTEP going off at just a 3-point favorite. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-2 ATS, to cover the spread.

UTEP's victory lifted them to 1-2 while New Mexico's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if UTEP's success rolls on or if the Lobos are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Miners are a 3-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UTEP won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.