Who's Playing

Wyoming @ New Mexico

Current Records: Wyoming 2-2; New Mexico 0-5

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos haven't won a game against the Wyoming Cowboys since Nov. 26 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. New Mexico and Wyoming will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Lobos are still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

It looks like New Mexico got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Utah State Aggies last Thursday, falling 41-27. New Mexico might not have won anyway, but their 96 penalty yards sure didn't help matters. New Mexico's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Bryson Carroll, who threw one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Wyoming ran circles around the UNLV Rebels last week, and the extra yardage (498 yards vs. 290 yards) paid off. The Cowboys took their matchup against UNLV by a conclusive 45-14 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Wyoming had established a 38-7 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was RB Trey Smith, who rushed for one TD and 164 yards on 24 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Smith has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Wyoming's defense was a presence as well, as it got past UNLV's offensive line to sack the QB five times total. Leading the way was LB Chad Muma and his three sacks. Those were the first sacks for Muma this year.

New Mexico have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17.50 point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Lobos are now 0-5 while the Cowboys sit at 2-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: New Mexico is stumbling into the contest with the eighth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 308 on average. To make matters even worse for New Mexico, Wyoming ranks 14th in the nation when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 104.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wyoming have won three out of their last five games against New Mexico.