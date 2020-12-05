Who's Playing

Wyoming @ New Mexico

Current Records: Wyoming 2-2; New Mexico 0-5

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos haven't won a game against the Wyoming Cowboys since Nov. 26 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. New Mexico and Wyoming will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Sam Boyd Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Lobos nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It looks like New Mexico got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Utah State Aggies last Thursday, falling 41-27. New Mexico might not have won anyway, but their 96 penalty yards sure didn't help matters. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of RB Bryson Carroll, who threw one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Wyoming entered their matchup last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the UNLV Rebels with a sharp 45-14 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Cowboys had established a 38-7 advantage. Their RB Trey Smith looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 164 yards on 24 carries. This was the first time Smith has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Wyoming's defense was a presence as well, as it got past UNLV's offensive line to sack the quarterback five times total. Leading the way was LB Chad Muma and his three sacks. Those were the first sacks for Muma this season.

New Mexico is now 0-5 while Wyoming sits at 2-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New Mexico is eighth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 308 on average. To make matters even worse for the Lobos, the Cowboys rank 14th in the nation when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 104.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 18-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cowboys, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wyoming have won three out of their last five games against New Mexico.