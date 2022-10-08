Another loaded college football schedule comes to CBS Sports Network in Week 6 as FBS conference play heats up across the nation with four league games Saturday. The AAC, MAC and Mountain West will take the spotlight on the network, starting late Friday night when San Jose State rolled over UNLV 40-7.

Saturday's marathon begins with a MAC battle between in-state foes as Eastern Michigan travels to take on Western Michigan after both teams picked up wins in Week 5. In the afternoon, Tulsa travels to take on Navy as both AAC teams look to bounce back from losses a week ago.

The evening slate brings a pair of Mountain West games, starting with New Mexico hosting Wyoming and then concluding with San Diego State taking on Hawaii. As we creep towards the midway point of the 2022 college football season, the intensity should only increase, and these league games should deliver as the contenders seek to separate themselves.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 6 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern

Wyoming at New Mexico



Date: Saturday, Oct. 8 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Wyoming -3.5 | Will the Cowboys cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 6 projections

Storylines: Both teams are coming off consecutive losses and looking to get things back on track. New Mexico entered the fourth quarter tied at UNLV last week but lost 31-20, while Wyoming was within striking distance against San Jose State late into the second quarter before getting lapped offensively by the Spartans. Wyoming will be looking for redemption after losing two straight in the series and failing to score a touchdown in loss season's 14-3 home loss to the Lobos.

Hawaii at San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: San Diego State -21 | Will the Aztecs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 6 projections

Storylines: San Diego State fired offensive coordinator Jeff Hecklinski after a 35-13 loss at Boise State last week that dropped the Aztecs to 2-3 after last season's 12-2 campaign. Hawaii is 1-4 under first-year coach Timmy Chang. Playing SDSU's sluggish offense could be just what the Warriors need as their defense has struggled thus far. Both teams are looking for their first Mountain West victories.

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 6, and which Top 25 favorite will go down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $3,100 in profit over the past six-plus seasons -- and find out.