Lincoln Riley -- a name few Oklahoma fans really want to say out loud anymore, even four years after he abruptly left for USC -- is still the measuring stick for the Sooners' new offensive coordinator, Ben Arbuckle. Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh made the comparison, highlighting Arbuckle's talent while acknowledging the mixed emotions Riley's name still stirs in the fanbase.

"I've told people this before and they may not want to hear it -- (he's) a young Lincoln (Riley)," Bedenbaugh said.

That might be a hard comparison for some Sooners faithful, but coming off the program's worst scoring season in 27 years, the prospect of Arbuckle reaching those heights should be a welcome one.

In the seven seasons Riley spent in Norman, including the final five as head coach, Oklahoma finished top-10 nationally in scoring each year. Arbuckle, 29, who spent the past two years as offensive coordinator at Washington State, helped produce the No. 6 scoring offense in the FBS last season. When he took the Oklahoma job, he brought his quarterback John Mateer with him, hoping to replicate that success in Norman.

That continuity -- bringing Mateer along and building on recent success -- gives the Sooners hope that Arbuckle can turn things around quickly.

Bedenbaugh, who worked alongside offensive innovators like Mike Leach, Dana Holgorsen and Lincoln Riley throughout his career, sees a similar spark in Arbuckle.

"He's smart," Bedenbaugh said. "He understands everything. For a young guy, got great command. He knows exactly what he wants everybody to do. It's been really, really good. And then just bouncing ideas, maybe some things that he hasn't done in the past -- protection-wise, run-game wise. And if he likes it, we do it. If he doesn't, he doesn't. That's fine. It's our offense, but ultimately he's the one in charge.

"But it's been awesome, man. Great dude, great coach, knowledgeable. Has great command of the whole offense. It's good. Like I've said before, I've told you guys, I've been around a lot of good ones. He's as good as I think there is."

Still, the real test for Arbuckle comes once the Sooners take the field. Expectations are high, but so is the pressure to deliver after a difficult year. Despite posting its second losing record in three seasons under coach Brent Venables, Oklahoma enters the year ranked No. 18 in the preseason AP Top 25.

The talent is there, but the pressure falls squarely on Arbuckle. As Bedenbaugh alluded to, he has the same spark Riley once brought. Now Arbuckle must prove he can revive that legacy and lead the Sooners back to success.