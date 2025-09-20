Nebraska native Terence "Bud" Crawford, one week removed from his career-defining win over Saul "Canelo" Alvarez to capture the undisputed super middleweight championship, led the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the field ahead of Saturday's home clash (follow live) with the Michigan Wolverines.

Crawford jumped two weight classes to face Alvarez. Despite being a slight underdog heading into the fight, Crawford dominated the action and outclassed Alvarez over 12 rounds to take a clear unanimous decision.

With the win, Crawford became the first man to become undisputed champion in three different weight classes, having accomplished the feat at junior welterweight (140 pounds) and welterweight (147 pounds) before taking down Alvarez to win four world title belts at 168 pounds.

Nebraska sits in a similar position to Crawford last weekend, entering as slight -102 underdogs against No. 21 Michigan, who sit at -118, according to DraftKings.

Crawford leading the charge to the field could give the Cornhuskers a bit of extra juice as they look to move to 4-0 and win their first Big Ten game of the season behind sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola enters the game with eight touchdowns to no interceptions in Nebraska's first three games of the season.

Nebraska has not started a season 4-0 since 2016, a year which included a win over No. 22 Oregon in the third game of the season and get off to a 7-0 start before finishing the regular season 9-3.

Ahead of last weekend's fight, the Nebraska football team wore shirts supporting Crawford and Nebraska's X account changed their profile picture to a shot of Crawford following his victory, which came in front of a massive audience on Netflix.