New Year's Day football picks: College bowl game best bets, 5-team parlay

There are five college football bowl games on New Year's Day. Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite against South Carolina in the Outback Bowl, Auburn is favored by 9.5 over UCF in the Peach Bowl, Notre Dame is a field goal underdog to LSU in the Citrus Bowl, Georgia is a 2.5-point favorite over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, and Clemson is a three-point underdog to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.



Fans across the nation will be placing bets on all these showdowns.



If you're feeling truly bold on New Year's Day, the top experts at SportsLine are going huge, putting together a five-team parlay that would return a massive 20-to-1 payout. If you bet $100, it would return $2,000. Best New Year's ever.



To pull this off, SportsLine is utilizing its top experts to make picks on the teams they know best. It's an All-Star cast that includes some of the nation's top college football handicappers.



Vegas legend Kenny White, for example, is on a stunning 15-7 run in college football picks. He used to set the lines for sports books in Vegas. Now, he's telling SportsLine readers where the smart money should go. He has isolated a strong strategic angle for the Sugar Bowl you need to see.



We'll give one key part of the parlay away: football insider Emory Hunt, a former college football running back who sees the game through the lens of someone with the ball in his hands, is taking UCF +9.5 in the Peach Bowl.



"The worst thing that could happen to a team like Auburn is to play a ticked-off Group of 5 team in a major bowl game," Hunt told SportsLine. "UCF's playbook will be wide open to show the College Football Playoff committee that it made a bad choice in leaving the Knights out."



The Knights finished the season an undefeated 12-0, capped off by a thrilling double-overtime victory over No. 20 Memphis. Auburn beat both Georgia (40-17) and Alabama (26-14) before falling in the SEC Championship 28-7. In that game, Georgia had almost as many rushing yards (238) as Auburn had total yards (259).

And UCF will still have head coach Scott Frost on the sidelines before he leaves for Nebraska.



Confidently lock in the UCF Knights -- who were 7-4 against the spread this season -- into your parlay and you'll be well on your way to a massive payoff.



Another SportsLine expert has identified a battle in the trenches that will be a huge x-factor in which side you should be all over for another New Year's Day game. Find out which team it is, and everything else you need to know to complete your parlay selections, over at SportsLine.



So which five New Year's Day picks are the SportsLine experts going all-in on for a potential 20-to-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to get the best bet for every New Year's Day college football game, all from SportsLine's top experts who are crushing the books right now.