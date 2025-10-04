Newly released footage appears to challenge earlier accounts of the late former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy's role in a December 2024 fatal crash. The video, aired Friday by HTV10 in Houma, Louisiana, was presented by Lacy's attorney, Matthew Ory, who says it shows Lacy's car traveling behind -- not in front of -- the vehicles involved in the wreck that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall.

Ory argues the footage contradicts initial findings from Louisiana State Police that led to negligent homicide charges against the 24-year-old Lacy, who was found dead in April after a police chase in Houston. Authorities said he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound one day before a Lafourche Parish grand jury was scheduled to hear evidence in his case.

During a 44-minute interview with HTV10, Ory shared security camera footage that he says shows Lacy's vehicle roughly 70 yards behind the other cars at the time of the crash. Moments later, Lacy's car can be seen approaching and driving around the wreckage.

"That is not how this story was painted. Never," Ory said.

The HTV10 segment also featured body camera video of a Louisiana State Police trooper appearing to instruct a witness on what to include in a written statement. Ory pointed to a portion of the official crash report from the district attorney's office that, he said, supported Lacy's defense, stating there was no evidence Lacy should have known his actions caused the collision that occurred ahead of him.

"The evidence submitted in the crash report does not support that Kyren Lacy should have known that his actions were the cause of the crash that happened approximately 72 yards in front of him," Ory said, citing the document.

Lacy faced charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle in connection with the Dec. 17, 2024, crash in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana. Investigators alleged that as Lacy attempted to pass several vehicles illegally, a pickup truck swerved to avoid him, causing a chain-reaction collision that killed Hall and injured two others.

Ory maintained that Lacy was unfairly targeted and said the newly released footage supports his long-standing claim that investigators misrepresented his client's involvement. He has called for a full and transparent review of the case.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police and the Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office have not publicly commented on the new video evidence.