New Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos seems to be fitting in well with the Seminoles. The former Boston College standout is going through his first spring in Tallahassee, where he has emerged as an early leader on the field.

He was also quick to compare himself to a Florida State legend, Jameis Winston, when asked during a weekly media availability about his personality and energy during practice.

"I'm like a Jameis Winston type," Castellanos said. "I'm coming out there, I'm hype, I'm goofy, I'm playing with the guys. Just trying to have that fun about it. You know, you want to have fun in practice and good energy and good vibes, so I'm kind of that goofy type that laughs and tries to joke around get the guys going."

Winston has emerged as one of the NFL's most interesting characters during his 10-year career at the professional level. He started at FSU as a redshirt freshman in 2013 and became (at the time) the youngest player to ever win the Heisman Trophy. He also led Florida State to a win against Auburn in the BCS National Championship Game.

Winston guided Florida State to the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2014 before declaring for the 2015 NFL Draft, where he was selected with the first overall pick. So Castellanos can match Winston's energy, but fans have plenty to look forward to if he can even come close to having Winston's impact on the field.

Castellanos certainly provides some much-needed stability and play-making ability to Florida State's quarterback room, which was plagued by injuries and inconsistency amid its 2-10 season. Castellanos, who initially signed at UCF in 2021 to play for new Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, threw for 33 touchdowns and rushed for 1,307 yards and 14 scores in 20 games as Boston College's starting quarterback.