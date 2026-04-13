Ohio State coach Ryan Day's message to incoming recruits is simple: If you're not an elite prospect, keep it moving. Day's track record speaks for itself -- 79 wins, two Big Ten titles and a national championship over his seven full seasons -- and his program's ability to produce NFL Draft picks at an alarmingly high rate provides extra ammunition against others in the talent acquisition department.

Day has signed a top-five class, per 247Sports, every cycle since 2020 and landed three five-stars in the Buckeyes' most recent haul.

"When you come here, you're coming here to be a first- or second-round pick, regardless of your position. That's it," Day said on the Not Just Football podcast. "Just like if we don't win games and championships, they're going to find a new coach. Well, if you're not a first- or second-rounder, then this probably isn't the right place for you. That's just the reality of it."

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Entering this month's 2026 NFL Draft, 50 former Buckeyes have been selected during Day's tenure, beginning with defensive end Chase Young at No. 2 overall in 2020 and culminating with quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round last cycle. With a class coming next week that could challenge Georgia's all-time record of 15 selections in 2022, Day will continue to add to his jaw-dropping numbers.

Buckeyes' 2026 draft hopefuls

When your defense is No. 1 in the country across several statistical categories, it should come as no surprise when many of those draft-eligible starters are projected as Day 1 picks. Ohio State's hard-nosed unit under Matt Patricia flexed several elite prospects, including safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles, among others. Those are two of four consensus first-rounders for the Buckeyes this cycle; the other two are linebacker Arvell Reese and wide receiver Carnell Tate.

A projected top-5 team in 2026, the Buckeyes lost in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff last season after finishing runner-up to eventual national champion Indiana in the Big Ten.

"We embrace the expectations," Day said. "Nobody is making excuses for the tough schedule next year. Nobody is making excuses for all these different things. That's it, man. That's it. That's never going to change."

Looking back at the Buckeyes' recent draft history, Ohio State has produced several instant-impact players under the current regime.

Ranking Ohio State's top 10 first-rounders under Day

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks (No. 20, 2023)

A two-time Pro Bowler already in Seattle, Smith-Njigba was the league's Offensive Player of the Year last season and helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl as the NFL's top target. Smith-Njigba led the league in receiving yards (1,793), three years removed from his breakout performance in the 2022 Rose Bowl when he set a program record with 347 yards.

Former Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, last year's NFL Offensive Player of the Year, helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl title in February. Getty Images

2. C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans (No. 2, 2023)

The two-time Heisman finalist and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year was awarded the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in Houston after throwing for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns as a first-year player. The three-year starter has already made six postseason starts with the franchise and is the youngest starting quarterback in league history to start and win a playoff game (22 years, 3 months and 10 days).

3. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets (No. 10, 2022)

The NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022, Wilson recorded three straight 1,000-yard seasons before his 2025 campaign was cut short due to injury. He has been the New York Jets' most reliable playmaker since his arrival and is exactly what the franchise thought it was getting after a stellar three-year tenure in Columbus.

4. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers (No. 19, 2025)

A three-time All-Big Ten performer in his collegiate career, the sure-handed Egbuka enjoyed an impact rookie season last fall with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He recorded 63 catches for 938 yards and six touchdowns and should be Baker Mayfield's top option in 2026.

5. Chris Olave, WR, Saints (No. 11, 2022)

Olave's fourth season in New Orleans was his best after establishing new career-highs with 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025. He hasn't lost a fumble since his rookie season in 2022 and has started the last 24 games in which he has appeared. Olave was a two-time All-Big Ten wideout with the Buckeyes.

6. Chase Young, EDGE, Washington (No. 2, 2020)

One of the Big Ten's all-time most ferocious pass rushers, Young earned the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year honor with Washington a year after leading college football in sacks. He tore his ACL during Week 10 of his second season in Washington and was later traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. Young currently plays for the Saints on a three-year deal signed in March 2025.

7. Justin Fields, QB, Bears (No. 11, 2021)

A two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year after transferring from Georgia, Fields holds the NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular-season game (178). He's thrown 52 touchdown passes with 32 interceptions over his first six seasons, with 38 of his 53 career starts coming during his first three years with the Chicago Bears. He spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and last season with the Jets. New York traded Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

8. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals (No. 4, 2024)

"Maserati Marv" was a unanimous two-time All-American with the Buckeyes and won the Biletnikoff in 2023 before he set sail for the NFL. Over his first two years in Arizona, Harrison has 103 catches for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns.

9. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Cardinals (No. 6, 2023)

A multi-year starter up front in Arizona, Johnson was a consensus All-American (2022) with the Buckeyes and earned all-conference status twice. He started every game at guard during the 2021 campaign, before shifting to left tackle as a junior.

10. Jeff Okudah, CB, Lions (No. 3, 2020)

An All-American at Ohio State in 2019, Okudah hasn't been able to stay healthy in the NFL outside of his 2022 campaign with the Detroit Lions. In 15 starts that season, he collected 73 total tackles and seven passes defended. Across his other five seasons in the league, he has 16 total starts. Okudah is currently a free agent after playing last fall with the Minnesota Vikings.