Every year, the NFL Draft delivers a handful of players who end up mattering far more than their draft slot suggests. It's usually not the most obvious names at the top of boards, but the ones who slip because of questions that outweigh the tape. Once they get into the league, those same players tend to settle in quickly, carve out roles and eventually outproduce more highly drafted peers.

So, who could fit that mold ahead of this week's 2026 NFL Draft?

The group of eight prospects below is a mix of players with different paths and profiles -- from high-volume college producers and long-time starters to developmental traits bets and late risers who only recently earned full-time roles.

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None of them is a perfect prospect, and that's exactly the point. In consultation with CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards, here is a look at eight players who could end up being more important to NFL teams than where they're ultimately selected.

Kage Casey, OL, Boise State

CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect ranking: No. 70

Casey made 41 consecutive starts at tackle for Boise State and earned three All-Mountain West honors, including back-to-back first-team selections. While he played outside in college, many experts project a move inside to guard, where his strength, anchor and finishing mentality translate best. The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder ranked top 10 among qualified Mountain West linemen in both run- and pass-blocking grades the past two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

Nick Barrett, DL, South Carolina

CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect ranking: No. 94

Barrett spent five years at South Carolina before earning a starting role in 2025, where he emerged as a highly productive interior presence. He tied for the sixth-most stops (25) and posted the 18th-best stop rate (10.0%) among qualified Power Four defensive linemen according to Pro Football Focus. Built with a thick, powerful frame, Barrett excels as a run defender, controlling blockers, clogging lanes and holding up against double teams. While his pass-rush upside is limited, his ability to anchor and disrupt the run could make him an underrated early-down contributor at the next level.

Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect ranking: No. 129

Bowry missed three games last season with a leg injury but started all 21 games he played over the past two years at Boston College, flashing intriguing upside as a developmental tackle. The 6-foot-5, 314-pounder moves well for his size and has the athleticism teams look for in swing tackles, though he still needs refinement in his technique.

Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect ranking: No. 139

There were high expectations for Delp as the successor to Brock Bowers at Georgia, but the production never fully matched the hype. Still, he flashes intriguing upside as a fluid, athletic tight end who can make plays in the passing game. He had just 87 passes thrown his way the past three seasons, but still managed 9.1 yards per target.

Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect ranking: No. 180

This is one of those bet-on-production prospects. Only two players had more combined tackles over the past two seasons than Boettcher, who racked up 230 stops. A former walk-on and two-sport athlete at Oregon, he plays with a relentless motor that consistently shows up against the run.

Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect ranking: No. 184

Masses was a full-time starter who emerged as one of the most productive ballhawks in the country, leading the FBS with 18 passes defended while adding five interceptions and 13 pass breakups en route to first-team All-ACC honors in 2025. He spent just one season at California after transferring in from Florida International. While his testing at the NFL Scouting Combine raised questions, his turnover creation gives him a profile that could outperform his draft slot in the right zone-heavy NFL scheme.

Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky

CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect ranking: No. 221

A former top-100 recruit who began his career at Alabama before transferring to Kentucky, Law built value on versatility and special teams impact across 46 career games. He never had more than 135 yards receiving in his three seasons with the Crimson Tide, but nearly doubled his career production in one lone season with the Wildcats. While his route tree remains limited, his reliable hands and return experience -- 32 returns for 710 yards -- give him a path to an NFL roster.

DeShon Singleton, S, Nebraska

CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect ranking: No. 249

A long, physical safety who worked his way from Hutchinson Community College to Nebraska, Singleton became a multi-year starter and honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2025 after posting more than 70 tackles in back-to-back seasons. Singleton is at his best in zone and near the line of scrimmage, where his size and awareness help him fit the run and match tight ends.