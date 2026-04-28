The 2026 NFL Draft was uneventful for 10 Power Four programs that didn't have a player selected. That list includes Colorado, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Syracuse, UCLA, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin. It was most notable for the Badgers, as a 48-year streak with at least one draft pick -- one of the longest active runs in college football -- came to an end.

Looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft, most of these rosters don't feature clear early-round prospects, and in several cases, there aren't any obvious mid- or late-round candidates either. That puts added pressure on internal development over the next year, with many of these programs needing multiple players to take meaningful steps forward just to have a chance to get back on the board.

Below is a look at the top NFL Draft prospects for each of the Power Four teams that didn't produce a pick last week.

Colorado

Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospects: Danny Scudero (WR), Boo Carter (S)

Half of the NFL Draft picks Colorado has produced under Deion Sanders were so good that they've already had their numbers retired in program lore. The problem is that there haven't been many of them. Only four Buffaloes have heard their name called during the Sanders era, all coming in the 2025 draft class that included Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Colorado was shut out again in 2026, the fourth time in five years without a selection.

The offense does get a boost with the addition of Danny Scudero, who arrives from San Jose State after leading the FBS in receiving production. He immediately slots in as the most productive, proven pass catcher on the roster and gives Colorado a legitimate 2027 NFL Draft candidate if the production translates to a Power Four stage. Former Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter is another high-upside transfer for the Buffaloes secondary, a versatile piece that Deion Sanders has spoken highly of this spring.

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North Carolina

Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospect: Jordan Shipp (WR)

Despite self-branding as the "33rd team," North Carolina didn't have a player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, its first shutout since 2015. The outlook doesn't improve much heading into 2027 for Bill Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi, with no clear draftable names on the current roster. If top returning receiver Jordan Shipp takes another step this fall, he could at least work himself into the conversation, but that's a thin foundation to build on. Shipp finished last season with 60 catches for 671 yards and six touchdowns in a passing offense that ranked second-worst in the ACC. Still, Belichick's track record of identifying and developing pro talent offers some long-term optimism in Chapel Hill.

Oklahoma State

Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospects: Drew Mestemaker (QB), Wyatt Young (WR)

A key factor in Oklahoma State's decline under Mike Gundy was inconsistent quarterback play. Mason Rudolph remains the only Cowboys quarterback drafted in the last 14 years. More broadly, the program has been shut out in three of the past seven NFL Drafts and hasn't produced a first-round pick since 2014, with just five Day 2 selections in that 12-year span.

Now under new coach Eric Morris, the reset begins around prized transfer quarterback Drew Mestemaker. His rise has been highly unconventional, going from a player who never started varsity in high school to a potential 2027 NFL Draft riser if his development trajectory continues in a Power Four system after success under Morris at North Texas. He'll be tied closely to receiver Wyatt Young, and if that chemistry develops as expected, it could become the foundation of Oklahoma State's first real draft-relevant offensive pairing in years.

Purdue

Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospects: Charles Correa (LB), Joey Tanona (OT)

There is a realistic possibility that Purdue could go back-to-back seasons without producing an NFL Draft pick for the first time in program history. As it stands, the 2027 class has a thin pool of draftable talent unless the Boilermakers get strong breakout seasons from a few key players or hit on impact transfers. In recent years, retaining top talent has been a challenge. Former standout safety Dillon Thieneman, for example, transferred to Oregon and ultimately became a first-round NFL Draft pick last Thursday.

For 2027, linebacker Charles Correa is the primary name to watch. After leading the team in tackles for loss in 2025, he could elevate his stock significantly with another strong season and potentially declare early for the draft. Offensively, tackle Joey Tanona is another intriguing prospect. A former highly rated recruit who transferred from Notre Dame in 2022, Tanona has yet to fully put it all together at Purdue. However, if he finally breaks out and delivers a strong season, he could position himself as a legitimate NFL Draft candidate.

Syracuse

Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospect: Chris Peal (CB)

One year after matching its highest number of players selected in a single NFL Draft in 27 years, Syracuse was shut out for the third time in five drafts. But it would be a surprise if the Orange went without a selection again in 2027, with Chris Peal already generating early-round consideration as one of the more intriguing cornerbacks in the class. Peal had the 10th-best coverage grade among qualified cornerbacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Six of the nine ahead of him were drafted last week. A former Georgia transfer and four-star recruit, Peal saw just 24 defensive snaps across his first two seasons before breaking out at Syracuse in 2025, where he finally earned a consistent role and quickly emerged as one of the more reliable cover corners in the ACC.

UCLA

Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospects: Nico Iamaleava (QB), Rodrick Pleasant (CB)

UCLA did not have a player selected in the NFL Draft for the first time since 2012. Now, new coach Bob Chesney arrives with a proven track record of winning -- similar in profile to Indiana's Curt Cignetti -- and his presence could be a reset point for quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The former No. 2 overall recruit in the 2023 class has had an uneven career to this point, flashing high-end tools at Tennessee before transferring to UCLA following an awkward breakup in Knoxville. New Bruins' offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy helped James Madison produce the No. 11 scoring offense in the FBS last season and has a recent history of maximizing quarterback efficiency in his system.

On the defensive side, Rodrick Pleasant remains one of the more explosive athletes in the secondary and gives the Bruins a potential draftable corner if his technique continues to catch up to his speed. Pleasant earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in his first year as a starter.

Virginia

Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospect: McKale Boley (OT)

Despite a surprising 11-win season, an appearance in the ACC Championship Game and coming just short of a College Football Playoff berth, Virginia did not produce any NFL Draft selections in this recent class. Looking ahead to 2027, offensive tackle McKale Boley stands out as the Cavaliers' top draft prospect. Boley was generating NFL buzz prior to last season and now has a strong opportunity to elevate his stock as a third-year starter. He helps anchor a Virginia offensive line that enters the year as the most experienced unit in the FBS, giving him a stable foundation to take a meaningful developmental leap. The key for Boley will be consistency. While he has shown clear upside, he has also been susceptible at times, allowing 11 sacks on 62 pressures in his career. If he can clean up those lapses and take a step forward in pass protection, he has the tools to establish himself as a legitimate 2027 NFL Draft candidate.

Virginia Tech

Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospects: Kemari Copeland (DL), Ayden Greene (WR)

Only three active college coaches have produced more NFL Draft picks than James Franklin, which is a good note for Virginia Tech after going without a selection for the third time in eight years. There's at least some foundation on the defensive side, where Kemari Copeland is coming off a season leading the Hokies in sacks and appears primed for a jump in his draft stock if that production carries over with former coach Brent Pry still on board. On offense, Ayden Greene is one of the more intriguing upside bets on the roster. Still building out his production profile, Greene has flashed an ability that could translate into a larger role, and if he becomes a consistent target in 2026, he has a chance to work his way into the back end of the draft conversation.

West Virginia

Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospect: Cam Cook (RB)

West Virginia has had only six players selected in the previous seven NFL Drafts after being shut out again last week. Rich Rodriguez is trying to flip the roster again this season, bringing in 34 transfers. That group includes last season's FBS leading rusher, Cam Cook. Size is a bit of a concern as a 5-foot-11, 195-pounder, but the production is there with 1,659 yards in his lone year at Jacksonville State. Cook averages 5.1 yards per carry in his college career and is certain to get plenty of touches in Rodriguez's offense.

Wisconsin

Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospect: Kevin Heywood (OT)

The Badgers' 48-year streak with at least one player selected in the NFL Draft came to an end on Saturday, closing one of the longest active runs in college football. It's a notable reset for a program long defined by offensive line development and steady NFL production. Wisconsin does still have a handful of potential late-round 2027 prospects, with offensive tackle Kevin Heywood carrying the most upside. A former top-50 national recruit and the No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2024 class, Heywood has yet to establish a meaningful college résumé after missing all of last season due to injury and seeing limited reserve action as a true freshman in 2024. He returned this spring looking closer to his pre-injury form, and while he has not yet made a start or logged significant game pedigree and developmental trajectory, Heywood remains one of the more intriguing long-term NFL projections on the roster.