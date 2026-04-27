The 2027 NFL Draft is officially on the clock, and it has the potential to be a big one. High-profile names like Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith and Dante Moore will be household names from the start for NFL Draftniks, but if this year is any indication, many more are coming in the pipeline.

One year ago, Fernando Mendoza was a relative no-name after transferring from California. He later became the No. 1 pick in the draft. The same is true of Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey and Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, who were solid players but ascended to the top of the draft after fantastic seasons.

With that in mind, we looked at a few players with major breakout ability that could find themselves in high draft conversations next year. Some were transfers who landed in perfect spots to thrive. Others step into featured roles where their talents should shine.

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Here are 10 under-the-radar players with the potential to play themselves towards the top of the 2027 NFL Draft.

WR Charlie Becker, Indiana

2025 stats: 34 catches for 679 yards, 4 TDs

Becker rose to prominence during Indiana's run to the national title, but there's reason to believe that he could be one of the nation's best in 2026. Despite receiving only 11.9% of the Hoosiers' targets, Becker posted 679 yards and four touchdowns thanks to an absurd 20.0 yards per reception, the best mark in the Big Ten. If he can come close to replicating those numbers with a higher target share, the 6-foot-4 Becker could emerge as a legitimate alpha receiver and can't-miss prospect in the '27 draft.

TE Terrance Carter, Texas Tech

2025 stats: 55 catches for 624 yards, 5 TDs

Texas Tech has potential NFL Draft picks all over the field, but don't discount the rising star Carter. The Killeen, Texas, native has posted more than 600 yards receiving each of the past two seasons while also playing a key role as an in-line blocker. His 6-foot-2 frame is a little undersized, but Carter's versatility and blocking ability will make him one of the nation's best on a likely College Football Playoff team.

QB Jaden Craig, TCU

2025 stats: 61.5% completion, 2869 yards, 25 TDs, 7 INTs (at Harvard)

Several quarterbacks could break onto the scene in Mendoza fashion, including Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby, Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker and Indiana's Josh Hoover. However, Hoover's replacement is one of the most intriguing signal-callers in the country. Craig starred at Harvard, throwing for more than 5,000 yards and 58 touchdowns over the past two seasons to land on NFL Draft boards. At TCU, Craig will team up with first-year offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis, who helped UConn post a historic season in 2025. It doesn't take much squinting to see Craig as one of the fastest risers in the country.

DL John Henry Daley, Michigan

2026 stats: 48 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 11 sacks

If not for a torn Achilles, Daley very well could have been a first-team All-American and high draft pick in 2026. However, the Utah transfer has an opportunity to cement his draft stock after following coach Kyle Whittingham to Michigan. In only 11 games, Daley exploded for 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks for the Utes, including sacks against conference finalists BYU and Texas Tech. If he can return to form, Daley could be one of the best edge rushers in the Big Ten. His quickness off the edge is a tough matchup.

OT Trevor Goosby, Texas

Goosby, frankly, might be too highly rated to land on this list, but retaining him is one of the most important moves Texas made this offseason. The Melissa, Texas, native earned playing time as a freshman before emerging as one of the most talented tackles in the SEC last season. If Goosby can take another step, he could force his way into top-five consideration and power the Longhorns to a national championship.

OT Lance Heard, Kentucky

No one invested more along the offensive line than Kentucky under first-year coach Will Stein, and Heard is the diamond of the bunch. The former five-star recruit is a two-year starter at Tennessee but stagnated at times in a veer-and-shoot blocking scheme. Stein demands a lot of his linemen with his diversified offensive system, which should allow Heard's natural skills to develop quickly.

DE Kenyatta Jackson, Ohio State

2025 stats: 28 tackles, 11 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 2 passes defended

Betting on Ohio State defensive linemen has become an easy moneymaking opportunity, and Jackson appears next in line. The rising senior posted 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during his first major opportunity, including sacks against Indiana, Michigan and Penn State. With Caden Curry out of the way, Jackson's stats will rise to match his impressive frame.

DL Keon Keeley, Notre Dame

2025 stats: 16 tackles, 3 sacks (at Alabama)

Keeley struggled to find a consistent role at Alabama after entering as one of the top recruits in the nation. But after bulking up to 275 pounds and recording sacks in two of his three final games with the Tide, Keeley steps into an intriguing spot at Notre Dame. The junior projects behind Bryce Young and Boubacar Traore at defensive end, but the Fighting Irish should rotate him into the lineup plenty. During the recruiting process, he wowed scouts with his first step. If the Fighting Irish can harness it, he's a potential breakout player.

DB Faletau Satuala, BYU

2025 stats: 84 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 3 interceptions, 4 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles

Satuala was a solid get as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024, but he flashed pro potential much faster than expected for the surging Cougars. The Utah native boasts a big, powerful frame at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds with the speed and range to make plays all over the field.

DL David Stone, Oklahoma

Oklahoma lost a few deeply talented players on the defensive line after R Mason Thomas and Gracen Halton went to the league. But while both will be missed, opening opportunities for the former five-star David Stone could be a blessing in disguise. The Sooners rotated defenders, holding him to only 454 total snaps, but Stone wreaked havoc when given the opportunity. As a sophomore, Stone posted eight tackles for loss, including a sack against Auburn and two TFLs against Ole Miss. Stone recorded two interior pressures against Alabama and helped pace a top-three national rushing defense. If he can continue to improve his pass rushing, Stone could get into the top 10 conversation.