Legendary NFL running back Marshall Faulk will be the next coach at Southern University, according to Jordan Schultz. Faulk and the school have reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with an option. An official announcement is slated for Monday.

Southern University officials recently flew out to Boulder to interview Faulk, a New Orleans native. One prominent university donor had reportedly been spearheading the move to hiring Faulk.

Faulk, 52, was in the midst of his first season as Colorado's running backs coach under fellow Pro Football Hall of Fame icon Deion Sanders. Through 11 games, the Buffaloes are averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. Their top two rushers, however, are averaging 4.7 and 4.2 yards per carry, respectively.

One of the most versatile running backs in NFL history, Faulk is one of just two running backs in NFL history with at least 12,000 rushing and 5,000 career receiving yards. He was named NFL MVP in 2000, a year after he helped the Rams win their first Super Bowl while also becoming the second player in league history to go over 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving.

Prior to the NFL, Faulk had a stellar career at San Diego State, where he rushed for 4,589 yards (while averaging a whopping 6.0 yards per carry) and 57 touchdowns across three seasons.

Southern University had been in the market for a new coach since relieving Terrence Graves from his duties following a 1-6 start. Graves was dismissed less than a year after leading the Jaguars to an eight-win season that included a SWAC championship game appearance.

The Jaguars are now 1-0 and will finish their regular season with a showdown against Grambling State on Saturday in the Bayou Classic.