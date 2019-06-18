NFL, NCAA come together in football safety session aimed to make the sport safer
The two-day event was geared toward improving safety on the gridiron
The NFL and NCAA wrapped up a two-day football safety session in Indianapolis on Tuesday aimed at improving player safety practices across all levels of the sport. Representatives from NFL Player Health & Safety, the NCAA Sport Science Institute, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC were all in attendance at the event.
"We are proud to meet with the NCAA as we both work to progress the health and well-being of players and student-athletes," said Dr. Allen Sills, NFL Chief Medical Officer. "Through sharing the changes we've made on and off the field to enhance player safety, we find continued opportunity to advance health and safety at all levels of the game."
Topics at the session included concussion prevention and treatment, injury reduction plans, mental health and wellness, equipment innovation, and steps to improve collaboration between the two entities.
"It is important to share best practices, research and innovative strategies that address the safety of our football athletes," said Brian Hainline, NCAA Chief Medical Officer. "This collaborative meeting with the NFL is an important step forward for all football stakeholders."
The sport of football has made a concerted effort in recent years to improve the safety of players in a variety of ways, including the presence of independent medical observers at games, innovative equipment design, the implementation of the Heads Up Football program at the youth level, and rules changes like that penalize players for unsafe play, including the targeting rule in college football.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can Helton bring USC back in 2019?
Helton will be coaching for his job as he breaks in new assistants and navigates a tough s...
-
USC WR graduate transfers to Illinois
Imatorbhebhe joins Trevon Sidney and Oluwole Betiku on the Illini
-
Chad Morris' son commits to Arkansas
Morris held numerous Power Five offers, but opted to play for his father Chad in Fayettevi...
-
2019 Pac-12 coach rankings
USC's Helton enters 2019 under much pressure after going 5-7 a season ago
-
Oregon the best shot to be CFB's Raptors
College football has not had a first-time national champion since Florida ... in 1996!
-
SEC coaching rankings 1-14
This is the first offseason without a coaching change in the SEC since 2006