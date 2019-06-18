NFL, NCAA come together in football safety session aimed to make the sport safer

The NFL and NCAA wrapped up a two-day football safety session in Indianapolis on Tuesday aimed at improving player safety practices across all levels of the sport. Representatives from NFL Player Health & Safety, the NCAA Sport Science Institute, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC were all in attendance at the event.

"We are proud to meet with the NCAA as we both work to progress the health and well-being of players and student-athletes," said Dr. Allen Sills, NFL Chief Medical Officer. "Through sharing the changes we've made on and off the field to enhance player safety, we find continued opportunity to advance health and safety at all levels of the game."

Topics at the session included concussion prevention and treatment, injury reduction plans, mental health and wellness, equipment innovation, and steps to improve collaboration between the two entities.

"It is important to share best practices, research and innovative strategies that address the safety of our football athletes," said Brian Hainline, NCAA Chief Medical Officer. "This collaborative meeting with the NFL is an important step forward for all football stakeholders."

The sport of football has made a concerted effort in recent years to improve the safety of players in a variety of ways, including the presence of independent medical observers at games, innovative equipment design, the implementation of the Heads Up Football program at the youth level, and rules changes like that penalize players for unsafe play, including the targeting rule in college football.