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🤯 Five things to know Friday

🏈 Do not miss this: Preseason bowl projections

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One of the best parts of the preseason is that anything is possible. Dare to dream! What's stopping your favorite team from reaching the College Football Playoff? OK, for most teams, that's a little unrealistic. But who's to say the bowl game of your dreams is off the table? The postseason picture will come into clearer focus by the week, but for now, our Brad Crawford has a rough idea of what it will look like.

If you're a Miami fan, you'll be thrilled to hear Crawford is buying stock in your team. He projects the Hurricanes as the top overall seed in the CFP.

Crawford: "I was the only voter to rank Miami No. 1 in our CBS Sports 138 rankings earlier this summer, and only one AP voter agreed in the preseason poll. Planting my flag in Coral Gables in this preseason projection was a no-brainer for me, considering who the Hurricanes signed in the transfer portal, the schedule's favorability, and staff continuity under Mario Cristobal."

I still love bowl season, even if the transfer portal, CFP and opt-outs have shattered much of what used to make it special. Here are a few of the bowls I look forward to every December and the teams Crawford foresees playing in them:

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. North Dakota State

vs. Hawaii Bowl: East Carolina vs. Hawaii

vs. Duke's Mayo Bowl: Florida State vs. Nebraska

vs. Pop Tarts Bowl: Louisville vs. Houston

vs. Sun Bowl: Arizona vs. NC State

🏀 NBA Front Office Rankings (Part 2)

Adam Eargle, CBS Sports

Thursday, we unveiled our ranking of the 15 best front offices in the NBA. Those are the braintrusts behind the best rosters in the league and the masterminds that orchestrated this offseason's splashiest signings and trades. But there are 30 teams in the NBA, and not all of them are run so smoothly.

Our Sam Quinn defined the NBA's worst front offices as those who operate without a bigger-picture vision. In some cases, they are uncreative, stubborn and lack self-awareness. In others, their organization is not fully aligned, they are not willing to spend what it takes to win or they are flat-out irresponsible.

Sadly, my team ranks almost all the way at the bottom. My beloved Trail Blazers fell a whopping nine spots since the February edition of these rankings, down to No. 28. Here's why:

Quinn: "The Blazers of the past several years were far from perfect, but they were on a sensible trajectory. It's hard not feel as though that trajectory has been upended. The Ja Morant trade was completely incongruous with their prior strategy, and Tom Dundon's cost-cutting threatens to deprive this organization of the tools it needs to build a consistent winner."

Sigh.

Here are a few teams Portland slipped behind since the last time we ranked the front offices:

27. Suns (↓1)

26. Nuggets (↓6)

25. Bucks (↓1)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚾ LLWS: California vs. Iowa, noon on ESPN

⛳ BMW Championship: Second round, 3 p.m. on Golf Channel

⚾ LLWS: Washington vs. Texas, 3 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Coventry City at Arsenal, 3 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Braves at Brewers, 4:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Cardinals at Phillies, 6:40 p.m. on Peacock

🏈 Jets at Steelers, 7 p.m. on NFL Network

🥊 Unified featherweight title: Serrano vs. Manzur, 7 p.m. on TikTok Live

⚾ LLWS: Pennsylvania vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Rays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Blue Jays at Yankees or Giants at Red Sox, 7:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Valkyries at Sky or Lynx at Mystics, 7:30 p.m. on Ion

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Angels at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. on Apple TV

🏈 Packers at Broncos, 9 p.m. on NFL Network

🏀 Fire at Tempo, 10 p.m. on Ion

⚽ Royals at Wave, 10 p.m. on Prime Video

⚾ Cubs at Mariners or Twins at Padres, 10:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Pirates at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on Peacock

Saturday

⚽ Manchester United at Hull City, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Crystal Palace at Everton, 10 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Como at Udinese, 12:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

🏈 Bills at Browns, 1 p.m. on NFL Network

🏀 Big3 All-Star Game, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ LLWS: TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Blue Jays at Yankees, 1:35 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 Big3 Championship: Power vs. Ball Hogs, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Braves at Brewers, 2:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ German Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, 2:30 p.m. on USA Network

⛳ BMW Championship: Third round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ LLWS: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Real Madrid at Espanyol, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Giants at Dolphins, 4 p.m. on NFL Network

⚾ Nationals at Marlins, 4:10 p.m. on FS1

👊 UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs. Rodrigues, 5 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ LLWS: TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Reign at Current, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

🏈 Eagles at Patriots, 7 p.m. on NFL Network

🏀 Fever at Liberty, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

⚾ LLWS: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Cubs at Mariners or Pirates at Dodgers or Giants at Red Sox, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Fire at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🥊 WBA welterweight title: Romero vs. Lopez, 8 p.m. on DAZN PPV

⚽ Dynamo at St. Louis City, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Summit at Thorns, 8:45 p.m. on Ion

🏀 Sun at Sparks, 9 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ Dallas at Whitecaps, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏈 Cowboys at Cardinals, 10 p.m. on NFL Network

⚽ Timbers at LAFC, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Sunday

⚽ Bournemouth at Manchester City, 9 a.m. on USA Network

⚾ LLWS: TBD vs. TBD, 9 a.m. on ESPN

⚾ LLWS: TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. on ESPN

⚽ Liverpool at Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Juventus at Frosinone, 12:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

⚾ LLWS: TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Cardinals at Phillies or Nationals at Marlins, 1:35 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Rays at Orioles, 1:35 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Blue Jays at Yankees, 1:35 p.m. on Peacock

⛳ BMW Championship, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ Louisville at Stars, 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚾ LLWS: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on ESPN

🏁 NASCAR at New Hampshire, 3 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Giants at Red Sox, 3:10 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Barcelona at Elche, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Storm at Wings, 4 p.m. on NBA TV

⚽ Pride at Spirit, 4 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ Reds at Diamondbacks, 4:15 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

⚽ NYCFC at Revolution, 4:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Dash at Bay, 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Fever at Sky, 7 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United, 7 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ MLB Little League Classic: Braves vs. Brewers, 7:10 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Seahawks at Titans, 8 p.m. on Fox