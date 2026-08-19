The next phase of chaos stemming from the Colorado NCAA eligibility ruling could be coming soon.

To this point, the members of the 2022 recruiting class who've returned to college football and taken advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by District Judge Charlotte Sweeney have been those who didn't sign NFL contracts. However, there are now players who did sign NFL contracts exploring a return to college as well.

Despite Sweeney clarifying on Aug. 2 that NCAA rules would still apply regarding players who've signed NFL contracts and are ineligible to return to college, teams have remained in contact with different players about a potential return to school, and there are now players looking into filing lawsuits that would allow them to go back to college and possibly even enter the transfer portal, sources tell CBS Sports.

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NFL roster cutdown day is looming on Aug. 30, which has led some undrafted free agents (in addition to undrafted rookies who've already been released) to begin exploring a return to college.

All of this comes as the college football season starts in a little more than one week, and with the NCAA still awaiting a ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit regarding the Colorado preliminary injunction.

Last week, a small group of football players looking to return to college, including former Arizona State All-Big 12 Myles Rowser, were granted temporary restraining orders that gave them eligibility protection regardless of what happens with the Colorado ruling and also the ability to enter the transfer portal.

In addition, other notable players, like Indiana defensive lineman Stephen Daley, who posted 19 tackles for loss last season for the national champion Hoosiers, have since returned to college following the Colorado ruling, after previously being out of college eligibility.