Nick Saban addresses critical comments from Alabama QB Jalen Hurts on position battle
Saban said as much as you'd expect him to publicly about Hurts' recent comments
Nick Saban spoke to the media for the first time since Jalen Hurts shocked the world by expressing his feelings over the weekend, and Saban's public reaction was precisely what you'd have expected it to be.
If he was angry about it, he sure as heck ain't telling you.
"Every player has a right to express what he feels and what he thinks," Saban said. "I think he has every right to do that with every coach in the organization that he has relationships with, which we certainly do quite often. Look, this is probably a lot more important to people outside this organization than people inside. This doesn't have any effect on our team. The rhetoric will not have anything to do with who's the quarterback. That will obviously be decided on the field. Same parameters than before on who wins the team.
"I don't really have any more to say about than that. It's not anything that has affected our team one way or another. "
If you aren't familiar with Hurts' comments, he was asked about the QB competition between himself and Tua Tagovailoa, and he was somewhat open about the entire situation.
"This is a situation that is uncontrollable," Hurts told reporters last weekend. "Coaches can't control this situation. They dictate who plays. But as far as variations to it, they don't control it honestly. This whole spring ever since the game, they kind of wanted to let it play out. They kind of, I guess, didn't think it was a thing or tried to let it die down like it wasn't something there because it has always been the elephant in the room.
"No one came up to me the whole spring, coaches included, no one asked me how I felt. No one asked me what was on my mind. No one asked me how I felt about the things that were going on. Nobody asked me what my future held."
Hurts was Alabama's starting QB each of the last two seasons, leading the Tide to the title game both years. But the freshman Tagovailoa replaced him in the second half of the title game against Georgia, and helped the Tide defeat the Bulldogs in overtime.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: USC down top LB
Porter Gustin reportedly suffered a torn meniscus on Tuesday in camp
-
Washington LB transfers to Alabama
Kaho signed with Washington, but never enrolled
-
USC signs OL who punched ref in JUCO
Bernard Schirmer was arrested for the incident, but never charged and maintains it was an...
-
Dave Doeren's built a program in Raleigh
The NC State head coach has managed to build something sustainable at NC State, something not...
-
Iowa suspends two more starters
Tackle Alaric Jackson and defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore violated unspecified team rul...
-
Candid Coaches: Who to grab a beer with?
Whether you want to consider this the coolest coach in the country is for you to decide