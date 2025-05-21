Nick Saban will have to make a little more room in his already crowded trophy case. On Tuesday, Saban won the Sports Emmy Award for "Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent" for his work on ESPN's "College Gameday"

Much like his days as the coach at Alabama, Saban had to beat out some powerhouses for the win. Former NFL players Jason Kelce, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Richard Sherman were also nominated in the same category, along with ex-Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright.

After his retirement from coaching, Saban joined the "Gameday" crew at the start of the 2024 season. The seven-time national champion immediately brought an insightful perspective -- and a surprising amount of humor -- to his role as an analyst.

Prior to his first season on the "Gameday" desk, Saban spoke with CBS Sports about his career change. At the time, Saban said he wanted to bring a coach's perspective to sports media.

"I still view this from a coach's perspective," Saban said. "I just happen to not have a team ... I want to ask coaches questions so that they can actually talk about the things they want to talk about. I'm not trying to put anybody on the defensive. I'm trying to help them express what they'd like to express."

Saban had already compiled quite the resume with his 292 career wins and seven national titles. Now, that resume just got a little bit longer. He only has six more Emmy wins left to match the number of national title rings.