Nick Saban believes a handful of teams have separated themselves as elite so far in 2026 -- and his former employer Alabama isn't in that group.

"Me personally, I think there's three teams that have the right stuff," Saban told ESPN Friday. "This is no disrespect to Alabama because I think there's probably seven or eight teams that could win the championship, Alabama being one of them, but if you're a betting man and you say, who can run the ball, who can play good defense, and who has a good quarterback?

"You would say Georgia has that, Utah has that. Notre Dame has that. Everybody else maybe has a flaw somewhere along the way. They might be able to overcome it, but I think those three teams have the right stuff."

Alabama has two wins over ranked teams (Kentucky and South Carolina) and has been viewed more fondly than most contenders by the selection committee the last few weeks.

The former Crimson Tide legend believes the CFP selection committee has a difficult job.

"I think (Alabama has) a good team, but it's hard to say who should be ranked where, especially with the diversity of strength of schedule trying to be sort of instituted in this in a not so ... I don't know how you'd say it, but it's very hard to do in college football," Saban said. "There's a big deviation in quality of play, quality of teams, quality of players. I think it's very difficult for them to be too subjective about how they go about ranking these teams."

Alabama has won three straight SEC games heading into Saturday's matchup with Chattanooga since losing twice last month to Georgia and Tennessee.

CFP chair Hunter Yurachek cited the Crimson Tide's impressive metrics following the selection committee's third rankings reveal on Tuesday.

"I think it's a collection of things for Alabama," Yurachek said. "Not only the margin of wins, their SEC wins, which is close to 23 points a game, but their relative scoring defense is in the top 20, relative scoring offense is in the top five, record strength is in the top 5. Quite honestly, when we watch them on film, when we watch their games, we really feel like they're one of the best three or four teams in the country."

With Tennessee ranked No. 9, Alabama hasn't yet been in the same pod as the Vols for ranking purposes despite the Crimson Tide's 26-10 loss in Knoxville previously this season. Alabama is ranked behind Georgia this week but two spots ahead of Texas, which has a better set of wins than any team nationally.

"I mentioned their (Alabama's) point spread in their conference games is close to 23 points a game, Texas is not in that same ballpark," Yurachek said. "The separator for us as a committee between the two is just the consistent play of Alabama throughout the season."