Nick Saban, Alabama players got stranded on a lake when their boat ran out of gas
Saban's boat ran out of gas while he was taking some of his players out for a day on the lake
You know how the saying goes: Roooooowwwwwwwwww Tiiiiiide!
As he does every summer, Alabama coach Nick Saban was taking some of his players out on Lake Tuscaloosa for a fun day on the water. This time, however, Saban forgot "the process" of filling up his boat's gas tank on the way out.
Yep, Saban's boat ran out of gas, temporarily stranding him and his players on the lake.
Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa documented the incident in a Snapchat story, which can be seen on TMZ. Everyone, even Saban, seems to find the whole thing pretty funny. So it could have been worse: Saban could have yelled at someone or blamed it on a lack of communication thanks to a new NCAA rule limiting the number of headsets available to coaches.
In any case, Alabama has started the 2018 season with a loss.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
SEC passes new transfer legislation
It was a busy day on the transfer front at SEC spring meetings
-
2018 Pac-12 title odds: UW the favorite
Could the Huskies make another run to the College Football Playoff?
-
Friday Five: Worst coaches ATS
You aren't always betting on something, sometimes you bet against it
-
CFB schedule highlights for Weeks 1-3
Start making your plans now for early September
-
QB Murray could pass on MLB, play for OU
Murray is one of the top prospects in the 2018 MLB Draft class
-
Van Jefferson resolution expected Friday
The SEC is considering a rule change that would allow Jefferson to play immediately