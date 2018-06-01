Nick Saban, Alabama players got stranded on a lake when their boat ran out of gas

You know how the saying goes: Roooooowwwwwwwwww Tiiiiiide!

As he does every summer, Alabama coach Nick Saban was taking some of his players out on Lake Tuscaloosa for a fun day on the water. This time, however, Saban forgot "the process" of filling up his boat's gas tank on the way out.

Yep, Saban's boat ran out of gas, temporarily stranding him and his players on the lake.

Nick Saban and Alabama players running out of gas on a boat is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/UNBXEDggGs — Allan Bell, Jr. (@AllanBell247) June 1, 2018

Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa documented the incident in a Snapchat story, which can be seen on TMZ. Everyone, even Saban, seems to find the whole thing pretty funny. So it could have been worse: Saban could have yelled at someone or blamed it on a lack of communication thanks to a new NCAA rule limiting the number of headsets available to coaches.

In any case, Alabama has started the 2018 season with a loss.