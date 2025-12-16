Nick Saban has enjoyed his retirement from coaching football, but the legendary coach sought a new way to be invested in competition and will scratch that itch by becoming a minority owner of the Nashville Predators.

The team announced on Tuesday that Saban and business partner Joe Agresti purchased a minority stake in the franchise to join new majority owner Bill Haslam, whose ownership tenure began in full on July 3, 2025. The release didn't indicate how big a stake Saban and Agresti were taking on, but Saban released a statement noting his excitement to join the franchise.

"Although I am now retired as a coach, I still possess a competitive nature and a great passion for sports," Saban said. "Being involved in a sports team in Nashville has always been a goal and the opportunity to partner in the Predators with a class act like Bill Haslam created the perfect scenario for us. The Preds are a great organization with a fantastic brand, and we are excited to be part of the future success of the franchise."

Saban and Agresti are involved in several business ventures, including Dream Motor Group, which features 10 car dealerships -- two of which are located in Nashville.

Saban stepped down as Alabama's coach after the 2023 season. Over the course of his legendary career, he won seven national titles -- one at LSU and six at Alabama. With the activity in this year's college coaching carousel, some wondered if the 74-year-old Saban might get lured back to the sideline, but he's remained steadfast in his decision to walk away from coaching.

However, as noted in his statement, he needed to find a release for that competitive fire that working as a college football analyst on "College GameDay" can't quite provide. He'll try to scratch that itch by taking stake in the Predators, and we'll see how hands-on he ends up being with the organization.