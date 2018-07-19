Nick Saban confirms Alabama is poised for a quarterback battle -- if you can call it that

ATLANTA -- There's 44 until kickoff and Nick Saban would not commit to Jalen Hurts being on the roster for the season opener against Louisville.

"I have no idea," Saban said Wednesday at the 2018 SEC Media Days. He quickly added, "I expect him to be there."

That's non-committal. That's also about the best news Alabama could get regarding the sport's No. 1 offseason storyline. Why? Because it's 44 days until kickoff.

If Hurts -- the supposed loser of the starting quarterback job to sophomore Tua Tagovailoa -- was going to transfer, he'd have done it by now. Most players transfer after the season or following spring practice.

That's sort of why I asked the question about Hurts' immediate future during Saban's appearance, fittingly, at the College Football Hall of Fame. The answer to the sport's No. 1 storyline continues to linger in the air like a pooch kick.

"I think the number one thing that you will want to

talk about is the quarterback controversy that you'd

love to create, that you've already created, that you will

continue to create," Saban told the media. "I will tell you the same thing exists there. It's still to be determined as to who is going to play quarterback for Alabama."

Admonishment aside, it's time to read between the lines. There actually was some clarity Wednesday. To recap, Tua Tagovailoa vs. Jalen Hurts became a thing shortly after Tua -- as a true freshman -- lofted that game-winning pass against Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Saban has done little to resolve the situation since -- at least publicly.

Now the issue is becoming a simple convergence of time and space. Time is getting short, and Saban who needs to fill that space on his roster.

The newly adopted redshirt rule is the best thing that ever happened to this quarterback controversy. The NCAA now allows players to participate in up to four games without losing a year of eligibility.

It's not too hard to imagine Saban pitching to Hurts (and his family): Stay, get your degree, get some playing time and still have two years of eligibility left after this season. (Hurts is on track to graduate in December.)

"There are probably some occasions this may be an advantage to a veteran player," Saban told me later. "I haven't overlooked that. I've been asked that a lot today. I've tried to avoid that because I really don't want anybody to think that would have anything to do with how we would manage any circumstance with any player that we have other than play the best guy."

Nobody is saying Saban won't play the best guy. Hey, if Hurts beats out Tua, good for him.

The point is that Saban needs the two best guys. If Hurts leaves and Tagovailoa is injured, the next-best option is Mac Jones -- the redshirt freshman zero on-field experience.

You better believe Saban has thought of that, too. Can you hear a dynasty creaking in the distance? In April, Saban suggested to me that he may play both quarterbacks.

"Sometimes, I feel like both guys can make a contribution," Saban said. "Maybe there is room for that."

It's time to conclude Hurts is staying at Alabama in some sort of role. That much has all but been decided.

Except that's really not the main issue. Hurts' presence on the roster is what's most important. If we all assume Tagovailoa as the starter, Saban would be walking a tightrope without Hurts as the backup.

Nobody said it wasn't complicated. Tua basically missed spring practice with a hand injury. That allowed Hurts to get more reps. How do you demote a kid who is 26-2 as a starter with a national title ring?

For one, because it's Alabama, the most hyper-competitive Fortune 500 company in the country. Or something like that.

Tua is better athletically than Hurts. That final sequence in the CFP title game showed you all you need to know. On first down in double overtime, Tua was sacked for a 16-yard loss. Inexcusable. On second-and-26, he launched that perfect, epic, game-winning pass to Devonta Smith.

Hurts probably would have thrown it away on first down instead of being sacked. Smart. But Hurts probably wouldn't have thrown that perfect pass either.

So here we are witnessing why Saban is even in this situation in the first place. We can argue over who convinced Saban to go whole-hog to the spread offense. (Ahem, your move, Lane.) We cannot deny that move allowed him to stay on top by recruiting (more) elite offensive players.

"We'll create a role for one or both of

those guys on our team, and they'll all have to make a

decision based on what that outcome is as to what

their future is, you know, at Alabama," Saban said.

After Wednesday, I think we know what their future is at Alabama. Give or take a spot on the depth chart.