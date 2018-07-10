Nick Saban confirms Alabama junior LB suffers torn ACL, return timetable unknown

One of Alabama's rising stars has suffered yet another setback. The Crimson Tide announced on Tuesday that linebacker Terrell Lewis sustained a torn ACL and underwent surgery on Monday.

"Terrell Lewis suffered a torn right ACL last week while training," coach Nick Saban said in a statement emailed by the school. "He underwent successful surgery today, and a timeframe for his return is unknown at this time."

The injury is the latest blow for a player who has showed tremendous potential in a short time. Lewis was projected to be a starter for the 2018 season at one of the outside linebacker spots, and was primed for a breakout year.

Lewis was a four-star recruit in Alabama's 2016 class, per 247Sports, and one of the top defensive end prospects in the nation. He played in 11 games his freshman season, recording 11 tackles. However, an elbow injury in last year's season opener against Florida State forced Lewis to miss 10 games.

He was back at full strength by Alabama's College Football Playoff run, and made an immediate impact with two tackles and a pass break-up vs. Clemson. He then made his first career start in the College Football Playoff Championship Game against Georgia and notched a career-high seven tackles and a sack.