The top coach of the modern college football era and arguably the greatest coach in college football history is going to be sticking around the sport for the better part of this decade. Alabama announced Monday that the school and coach Nick Saban have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Tuscaloosa through the 2028 season

"Terry and I are pleased and happy to sign another contract extension that will keep us in Tuscaloosa through the end of our career," Saban said. "Our family calls Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama home, it's a place where our roots now run deep. This agreement gives us the chance to continue to impact the lives of the young men and their families who choose to play football and get an education at Alabama. We want to thank the Board of Trustees, Chancellor St. John, President [Stuart R.] Bell, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration, the football staff and the whole University community for their support."

The extension will continue to pay him his $8.425 million salary for the current season but increase annually throughout the duration of the deal. He will also receive an $800,000 contract completion bonus after each of the 2022-25 seasons. Saban, 69, will be 77 years old if he stays on the sideline through the duration of his new contract, which concludes on Feb. 28, 2029.

"Coach Saban is the best college football coach in the nation, and one of the greatest coaches of all time in any sport, and we are extremely fortunate that he has agreed to another contract extension at Alabama," said athletic director Greg Byrne. "From the success of his teams on the field, to the accolades off the field and the accomplishments in the classroom, we could not be prouder of this program and what Coach Saban has done to create a championship culture in all aspects. Not only has the impact been felt here at The University, but throughout the community and the state thanks to all he and Ms. Terry have done through the Nick's Kids Foundation and beyond. They are incredible people, and we are very thankful to have them around for many years to come."

Saban has compiled a 165-23 record during his 14 seasons leading the Crimson Tide with six national title and an undefeated campaign that culminated with the College Football Playoff National Championship following the 2020 season. He also has seven SEC championships with Alabama, including a three-year conference title streak from 2014-16.

"Coach Saban's impact on The University of Alabama is immeasurable," said president Stuart R. Bell. "What his teams have accomplished on the field is extraordinary. Moreover, he is dedicated to ensuring his student-athletes are successful beyond their sport with a stringent focus on their academics and personal development. We're thrilled to have Nick and Terry Saban, who are among UA's most distinguished ambassadors, leading by example and serving others in our community for many years to come."

Saban has a 256–65–1 all-time record during stints at Alabama, Toledo (1990), Michigan State (1995-99) and LSU (2000-04). That record includes the 2003 national title at LSU. His .878 all-time winning percentage is higher than that of Alabama coaching legend Paul "Bear" Bryant (.780).

Saban's new deal has to be confirmed by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees, which has already been notified of the proposed extension.