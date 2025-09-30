Former Alabama coach Nick Saban will have a front and center view of his former team Saturday afternoon when the Crimson Tide host unbeaten Vanderbilt in the biggest SEC clash of Week 6. The Commodores pulled off one of the most stunning wins in league history last season against then top-ranked Alabama in Nashville, holding off the Crimson Tide, 40-35, behind Diego Pavia's brilliance at quarterback.

That was the victory that kickstarted this Vanderbilt turnaround under Clark Lea and now, the 18th-ranked Commodores come to Tuscaloosa with playoff aspirations.

"I think these guys are a really good football team," Saban said this week at the Monday Morning Quarterback meeting, via AL.com. "Clark Lea has done a fabulous job there. Obviously, Diego is a really good quarterback. They have a really good running back. This is actually a little better team, in my opinion, just watching them all away around than they had a year ago."

To Saban's point, Vanderbilt has cruised to five wins this season, destroying the opposition by an average of 30 points per contest. That includes a 24-point win at South Carolina that snapped the Commodores' 16-game losing streak in the series with the Gamecocks.

On Alabama's side, the Crimson Tide have leaped back toward the top 10 with notable play the last few weeks, including their 24-21 win at Georgia in the SEC opener.

Saban touched on Alabama's "resiliency" since its opening loss at Florida State, which includes improved defensive effort and impressive numbers from quarterback Ty Simpson.

Saban likes the pace Alabama has shown offensively this season under Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb.

"They are a ball-control team," Saban said. "One of the big differences in Alabama's team that I see that could be a big benefit in the game is, a year ago, there were a lot of three and out and a lot of big plays. This year, they sustain the ball. Just like in the Georgia game, they kept the ball in time of possession.

"Seldom the team with more rushing yards has less time of possession, which was the case in that game. They are good on third down. I hope we can continue to run the ball a little bit better in that area."

Factors to watch