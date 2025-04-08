Former Alabama coach Nick Saban racked up hardware during his time as a college football coach. After his first season on television, he's already getting notice. Saban was nominated for a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent for his work as an analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay."

The legendary coach suddenly retired from college football following the 2023 season, leaving as the consensus greatest in the history of the sport. Saban won a record seven national championships and posted a 292-71-1 record between Alabama, LSU, Michigan State and Toledo. Saban was revealed as a member of the College Football Hall of Fame in January and will be inducted by the NFF in December.

Since transitioning to the television world, Saban has remained a leading voice in college football. At SEC Media Days, he sat on the SEC Network set above the proceedings, leading several coaches to reference him during their addresses. He became a favorite as an analyst for his candid approach and showed more humor than we ever saw from him on the sidelines.

"I still view this from a coach's perspective," Saban told CBS Sports in July, before his first season. "I just happen to not have a team ... I want to ask coaches questions so that they can actually talk about the things they want to talk about. I'm not trying to put anybody on the defensive. I'm trying to help them express what they'd like to express."

Other nominees in the category include former Villanova coach Jay Wright on CBS, former NFL players Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick on Prime Video and former Eagles star Jason Kelce on ESPN. The ceremony will take place on May 20 at the Lincoln Center in New York City. Forty-seven different categories will be honored.

"This year's Sports Emmy nominees have once again raised the bar in sports television, blending innovation and passion to deliver unforgettable moments," said Adam Sharp, President and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. "From their groundbreaking technical achievements to their excellence in the timeless art of live sports drama and documentary storytelling, we look forward to honoring these extraordinary professionals' contributions at the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards."