Former Alabama coach Nick Saban is expected to co-chair President Donald Trump's commission into college athletics, a source confirmed to CBS Sport's Richard Johnson. The news comes after Trump met with Saban to discuss potential name, image and likeness reform. Additionally, Texas businessman Cody Campbell, founder of Texas Tech's Matador Club NIL collective and chairman of the Texas Tech board of regents, will serve as co-chair alongside Saban.

The commission would examine prominent issues facing college sports like the transfer portal, unregulated booster compensation that goes directly to athletes, the employment of college athletes and Title IX, among other hot-button topics, according to Yahoo Sports.

Trump was also recently in Tuscaloosa to deliver the University of Alabama's commencement speech.

The president is also considering an executive order aimed at greater scrutiny towards NIL deals, though any executive order would likely still need congressional action, NCAA president Charlie Baker told Dennis Dodd in April.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who previously had stints as the coach at Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati, also said he spoke with the Trump administration about NIL.

"College football is the heart and soul of America — but it's in danger if we don't level the playing field," Tuberville posted on social media.

Saban, a seven-time national champion who retired from coaching in January 2024, has remained a prominent figure in college football. Upon his decision to step away from Alabama, he was hired as an analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay."

He also maintains an office inside Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium and works in an advisory role to Crimson Tide athletics.