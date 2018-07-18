Nick Saban expects Jalen Hurts to be with Alabama this fall, but has 'no idea' if he will

During his appearance at SEC Media Days, Alabama coach Nick Saban tried to answer the most obvious question before it was even asked.

"The No. 1 thing you'd like to talk about is the quarterback controversy you love to create and continue to create, you love to talk about. It's still to be determined," Saban said. "You can ask all the questions you want. I'm going to say, 'We'll see.'"

For anyone somehow unaware, that would be the quarterback battle between incumbent starter Jalen Hurts, who led Alabama to two national championship appearances, and Tua Tagovailoa, who threw the walk-off touchdown to beat Georgia in January's College Football Playoff National Championship Game. It's been the most fascinating storyline of the offseason, and despite Saban's best efforts to get out ahead of the questioning, reporters were going to ask him about it.

Like when CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd asked if Hurts was going to be on the roster in Week 1.

"Well, I have no idea. I expect him to be there," Saban said. "I think it's our job to give both players a very fair opportunity to have a chance to win the team at their position. I think that one of the two guys -- obviously, both are capable. We'll create a role for one or both of those guys on our team, and they'll all have to make a decision based on what that outcome is as to what their future is, you know, at Alabama."

Tagovailoa missed a chunk of spring practice after injuring his thumb on the first day of drills. Despite this, his strong performance in the national championship has led some to believe he'll be the starter for 2018. However, Hurts' greatest strength is that he moves the offense consistently without turning the ball over. It's why he, and not Tagovailoa, started last year.

But with Saban, every year is new and the best player will play regardless of what happened the previous season. Given Saban's history with keeping things hush-hush, we likely won't know who that will be until the Crimson Tide takes the field against Louisville in Week 1.